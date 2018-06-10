WOLCOTT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for any information about people in the area when the Bocco Fire ignited on Saturday afternoon.

The fire has burned 415 acres near Wolcott in Eagle County and is not contained at all at this point.

The sheriff’s office says they’re a looking to identify three white males with long hair who were seen driving a red and white truck. They say a white sedan was also seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

One male was apparently wearing an orange shirt.

Everyone living, working or traveling near the Alkali Creek neighborhood have been ordered to evacuate.

Overnight, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading west of Highway 131 — which is open.

Officials say 37 structures are threatened to the north of the fire which includes homes, outbuildings, and ranch infrastructure.

Eagle County, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Vail Fire Department, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, USDA Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management all responded to the fire.

LINK: Bocco Fire Information

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.