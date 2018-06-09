  • CBS4On Air

Raptors vs Sabercats

GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) — The Glendale Raptors kept their undefeated record intact and earned a berth in the Major League Rugby playoffs by besting the Houston Sabercats 37-24 Friday night.

The Raptors played without six key contributors currently on duty with the United States Men’s National Team.

“It doesn’t matter who fills that spot,” said wing Harley Davidson. “We have a lot of depth. We all practice against each other and we know the standard that we want to uphold. Anyone who fills that spot, they have a standard to uphold period.”

Davidson scored three tries in Friday night’s contest.

Like last week, Glendale surged out to a big lead before the opposition could put up its first score. The Raptors led 17-0 just before halftime behind two of Davidson’s scores and another try from hooker Dylan Fawsitt.

With the win, Glendale (6-0) moved into a first-place tie with Seattle (6-1). Both teams have accumulated 29 points to this point.

Seattle squeaked past Austin 20-19 Friday night.

Next Saturday, both teams face off in what is likely a preview of the league championship. No other teams in the league have winning records.

Houston fell to 1-6.

 

