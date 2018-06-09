  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens visited Sloan Lake on Saturday as part of National Get Outdoors Day.

Vendors and information booths lined the lake’s north shore for the free event.

It gave children (and children at heart) a chance to learn something new with fishing classes, paddling activities, rock climbing and bike riding.

“We wanted to bring our son and enjoy some outdoor activities that we might not necessarily try on a daily basis. So, just to get some fresh air and stretch our legs, walk around and enjoy the fun,” said Mikel-Claire Penick.

Organizers say they hope the event will keep families active in the summer, and help them make healthy lifestyle choices.

