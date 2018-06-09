By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s still technically late spring but it will feel more like late summer for the next few days around Colorado thanks to a large ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

That means the forecast is basically hot and dry statewide with the potential for a stray t-storm on the far eastern plains after 3 pm.

The main weather story will be the critical fire danger around our state between now and Sunday.

There is a cooling trough of low pressure in the Pacific Northwest today and it will scoot to the north of Colorado early next week bringing some slightly cooler air.

By Monday highs statewide will still be above normal for this time of year, but not quite as hot.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.