  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s still technically late spring but it will feel more like late summer for the next few days around Colorado thanks to a large ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

That means the forecast is basically hot and dry statewide with the potential for a stray t-storm on the far eastern plains after 3 pm.

The main weather story will be the critical fire danger around our state between now and Sunday.

alerts fire nutu4 Latest Forecast: Feeling Like Late Summer This Weekend With Record Heat

alerts fire nutu 2 Latest Forecast: Feeling Like Late Summer This Weekend With Record Heat

There is a cooling trough of low pressure in the Pacific Northwest today and it will scoot to the north of Colorado early next week bringing some slightly cooler air.

By Monday highs statewide will still be above normal for this time of year, but not quite as hot.

5day Latest Forecast: Feeling Like Late Summer This Weekend With Record Heat

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Feeling Like Late Summer This Weekend With Record Heat

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s