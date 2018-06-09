By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run report, which sent a local cyclist to the hospital, Thursday. The cyclist, Bethanie Pack, was hit at Montview and Colorado Boulevard2 Thursday morning during rush hour.

Pack shared her story with CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, in hope of finding out who hit her, and to also spread awareness for a cause she cycles for.

Pack said the driver who hit her was possibly driving a black sedan, with chrome on it. She said the collision took place so quickly, she didn’t have time to process the whole scene.

“I looked over, and (the car) was speeding towards me,” Pack said.

Pack believed the north-bound vehicle ran the stop light in front of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

“They did not swerve. They did not screech their tires,” Pack said. “My immediate reaction was, ‘oh my God.'”

Pack said the vehicle hit her so hard, it broke a tire off of her bicycle.

“The next thing I knew, I was on the ground in the middle of the intersection,” Pack said. “All I saw was the sky above me. I just started screaming, because I was in shock and couldn’t move anything.”

Pack laid in the intersection, waiting for help. She said no witnesses stopped to check on her, as the driver continued as well.

Passing by were off-duty paramedics, who saw Pack on the ground. They stopped, and asked her what happened. Luckily, she was wearing a helmet, which helped her keep consciousness.

Denver Police told CBS4 they responded to the scene, and are investigating.

Pack credited her helmet for retaining consciousness. She only suffered cuts and bruises, no broken bones.

Pack said she was thrilled to hear no bones were broken, as she has a charity ride in Tanzania in two weeks. Riding 400 miles from Mount Kilimanjaro to the ocean with the “Foundation for Tomorrow,” Pack said she needed to be back on a bike soon.

“They help secure quality education resources for orphaned and vulnerable children in Tanzania,” Pack said. “I was really scared that I wouldn’t be able to go.”

Though Pack is facing medical bills of her own, and the need for a new bike, she said her main focus was going to be on completing the charity ride for the kids in Africa. She hoped her story would encourage others to not let scary situations stop them from doing what is right.

“Be determined to finish what you set out to do. Especially if it is for a really good cause,” Pack said.

Pack also hoped sharing her story would help bring witnesses forward, or the driver who hit her.

“I just can’t imagine going on about your day, after hitting somebody like that. For all they know, I could have died. They just left me there,” Pack said.

If you would like to donate to Pack’s charity ride, click here.