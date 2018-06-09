Filed Under:Bocco Fire, Colorado Wildfires, Eagle County, Horse Mountain Road, Living with Wildfires, Local TV, Western Slope, Wildland Fire, Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to a wildland fire near Wolcott on the Western Slope Saturday afternoon.

wolcott wildfire 1 csp eagle tweet Bocco Fire Erupts On Western Slope; Mandatory Evacuations Ordered

Wildland fire near Wolcott (credit: CSP Eagle)

Eagle County emergency officials issued an evacuation order for everyone living, working, or traveling in the vicinity of Alkali Creek Neighborhood. This area is at immediate risk from wildfire.

Colorado State Patrol troopers say the fire is near Horse Mountain Road and urged residents and drivers to stay away from it so emergency crews could respond.

Details about how big the fire is or whether it is threatening structures have not been released.

Smoke was visible from neighbors in Kremmling.

There are some road closures in the area according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

