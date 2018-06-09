WOLCOTT, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to a wildland fire near Wolcott on the Western Slope Saturday afternoon.

Eagle County emergency officials issued an evacuation order for everyone living, working, or traveling in the vicinity of Alkali Creek Neighborhood. This area is at immediate risk from wildfire.

Colorado State Patrol troopers say the fire is near Horse Mountain Road and urged residents and drivers to stay away from it so emergency crews could respond.

Details about how big the fire is or whether it is threatening structures have not been released.

Smoke was visible from neighbors in Kremmling.

There are some road closures in the area according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CO 131: Fire department activity between US 6 and Trough Rd (Wolcott). Full closure. SB Detour is at State Bridge on Trough Road to CO 9. NB Detour CO 9 to Trough Road to CO 131. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 9, 2018

