By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – This weekend’s weather will be similar to the conditions we saw in June 2012 when several major wildfires broke out in Colorado.

Temperatures will be running up to 20 degrees above average for early June and will be in record territory.

Fire weather will be very high on Saturday but will become critical by Sunday as the wind picks up across the state.

alerts fire nutu4 Critical Fire Weather In Colorado With Explosive Wildfires Possible

alerts fire nutu 2 Critical Fire Weather In Colorado With Explosive Wildfires Possible

Several new fires developed on Friday including one not far from the 416 Fire north of Durango. The Burro Fire started burning in Montezuma County on Forest Service land near Cortez.

The Natty Fire also developed on Friday outside of Canon City.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

