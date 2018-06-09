By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – This weekend’s weather will be similar to the conditions we saw in June 2012 when several major wildfires broke out in Colorado.

Temperatures will be running up to 20 degrees above average for early June and will be in record territory.

Fire weather will be very high on Saturday but will become critical by Sunday as the wind picks up across the state.

Several new fires developed on Friday including one not far from the 416 Fire north of Durango. The Burro Fire started burning in Montezuma County on Forest Service land near Cortez.

The Natty Fire also developed on Friday outside of Canon City.

