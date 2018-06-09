WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Westminster say they’re investigating a deadly crash and carjacking on U.S. 36 near Federal Boulevard.

The crash happened Saturday at around 7 a.m. Investigators say they first got a 911 call from a woman at 104th Avenue and Federal Blvd. saying she was being kidnapped and assaulted by a man she was in a relationship with.

Officers responded and found the suspect vehicle near 92nd Avenue and Federal Blvd. The man in a red SUV drove away, and officers lost sight of him near 84th Avenue and Federal Blvd. They say they continued to look for the suspect.

Officers later responded to the crash on U.S. 36 and Federal Blvd. involving the red SUV and reports of a man trying to carjack other vehicles. The crashed vehicle also caught fire.

Police say the woman who originally called police died in the crash after being ejected from the SUV.

Officers say they then pursued a second vehicle in which they say the suspect stole from another, uninvolved driver, and the suspect crashed near 91st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Police say he ran and tried to carjack other drivers, but was caught by police about a block away.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the westbound ramp from U.S. 36 to Federal Blvd. is closed. The off-ramp from westbound U.S. 36 to Federal Blvd. going southbound is also closed.

Investigators haven’t released a name for the suspect or victim.