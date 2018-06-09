Smoke from the Burro Fire (credit: San Juan National Forest)

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Burro Fire held overnight at 100 acres in Montezuma County.

The fire is burning on Forest Service land near Cortez.

Campers have been ordered to evacuate, and Forest Service officials ordered new area closures on Saturday morning.

They say the public is not allowed in the area surrounded by Divide Road, Roaring Fork Road, Scotch Creek Road, Windy Gap Area Road, Spruce Mill Road and Upper Hay Camp Area Road.

Officials also closed several trails: Salt Creek Trail, Ryman Trail, Corral Draw Trail, the Colorado Trail from Molas Pass to Junction Creek and Upper Ryman Trail.

RELATED: ‘Critical’ Fire Weather In Colorado With Explosive Wildfires Possible

The Burro Fire is about 10 miles east of the 416 Fire.

Smoke from fires could be seen in a picture taken Friday from the US Forest Service.

