Copter4 flew over the water main break (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– A water main break disrupted traffic on Evans Avenue near Santa Fe Drive on Friday afternoon.

Denver Fire told CBS4 that the large water main break was at Evans and Huron. It was unclear what caused the break.

Copter4 flew over the water main break where there was a lot of water over all lanes of traffic.

Water was rushing down the street and pooled up in areas near a parking lot.

There were some apartments near the break, along with a business.

Traffic was moving slowly through the area.