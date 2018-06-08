  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Fire Department, Evans Avenue, Huron Street, Local TV, Santa Fe Street, Water Main Break
Copter4 flew over the water main break (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– A water main break disrupted traffic on Evans Avenue near Santa Fe Drive on Friday afternoon.

water main break 5 Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic, Floods Streets

(credit: CBS)

Denver Fire told CBS4 that the large water main break was at Evans and Huron. It was unclear what caused the break.

water main break Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic, Floods Streets

Copter4 flew over the water main break (credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the water main break where there was a lot of water over all lanes of traffic.

water main break 2 Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic, Floods Streets

(credit: CBS)

Water was rushing down the street and pooled up in areas near a parking lot.

water main break 3 Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic, Floods Streets

(credit: CBS)

There were some apartments near the break, along with a business.

water main break 1 Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic, Floods Streets

(credit: CBS)

Traffic was moving slowly through the area.

water main break 4 Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic, Floods Streets

(credit: CBS)

water main brak Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic, Floods Streets

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s