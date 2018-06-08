  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Epic Discovery Activities, Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster, Local TV, Skiing, Vail Mountain
(credit: Vail Mountain)

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Ski season is over in Colorado’s mountains but there is plenty to do on Vail Mountain this summer.

The Epic Discovery Activities can be fun for a family outing and a learning experience. The activities include zip lines, the gondola, hiking and biking.

(credit: Vail Mountain)

(credit: Vail Mountain)

“We also have learn through play activities up here, so on some of our hiking trails we have animal abilities, and things that will teach you about the flora and fauna here in our national forests,” said Maggie Meisinger with Vail Mountain.

(credit: Vail Mountain)

(credit: Vail Mountain)

The whole family can slide down on tubes and enjoy the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster.

(credit: Vail Mountain)

(credit: Vail Mountain)

(credit: Vail Mountain)

(credit: Vail Mountain)

