By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A CBS4 viewer captured a powerful display of lightning on her farm southwest of Fleming Wednesday night.

Jeannine Schmidt and her brother Adam described the storm as frightening yet beautiful and amazing at the same time.

The storms produced thousands of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in just a matter of hours.

The lightning was associated with a few rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms that produced golf ball to baseball sized hail is parts of Logan County and Yuma County.

