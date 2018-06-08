  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A CBS4 viewer captured a powerful display of lightning on her farm southwest of Fleming Wednesday night.

Jeannine Schmidt and her brother Adam described the storm as frightening yet beautiful and amazing at the same time.

The storms produced thousands of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in just a matter of hours.

The lightning was associated with a few rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms that produced golf ball to baseball sized hail is parts of Logan County and Yuma County.

youreport3 CBS4 Viewer Captures Intense Lightning Show Wednesday Night

CBS4 Weather Watcher Lisa Pinney found this hailstone in her yard on the west side of Yuma Wednesday night.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

