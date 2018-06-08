  • CBS4On Air

Copter4 flew over the RTD bus crash (credit: CBS)

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– The man struck by an RTD bus and dragged for nearly five blocks on Thursday afternoon has been identified.

The RTD bus struck Patrick Tshudy, 31, about 3 p.m. Thursday on Littleton Boulevard near Windermere.

rtd vs ped fatal frame 0 Man Struck By Bus, Dragged For Blocks, Identified

Copter4 flew over the RTD bus crash (credit: CBS)

Police say the bus driver apparently had no idea he hit someone until another driver swerved in front of the bus to get it to stop.

rtd vs ped fatal frame 210 Man Struck By Bus, Dragged For Blocks, Identified

credit: CBS)

Investigators say they are looking at surveillance video and interviewing witnesses to determine what happened.

rtd vs ped fatal frame 300 Man Struck By Bus, Dragged For Blocks, Identified

credit: CBS)

Police have not determined whether Tshudy, of Greenwood Village, was at fault or the bus driver.

rtd vs ped fatal frame 420 Man Struck By Bus, Dragged For Blocks, Identified

credit: CBS)

