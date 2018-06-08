LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– The man struck by an RTD bus and dragged for nearly five blocks on Thursday afternoon has been identified.

The RTD bus struck Patrick Tshudy, 31, about 3 p.m. Thursday on Littleton Boulevard near Windermere.

Police say the bus driver apparently had no idea he hit someone until another driver swerved in front of the bus to get it to stop.

Investigators say they are looking at surveillance video and interviewing witnesses to determine what happened.

Police have not determined whether Tshudy, of Greenwood Village, was at fault or the bus driver.