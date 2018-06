Crossfit Gym Under Fire For Kicking Out Members Who 'Didn't Fit Vision'Two women are crying foul after a crossfit gym in Utah kicked them out because they apparently didn't fit the gym's vision.

Marijuana Test Strips Give Immediate Indication Of PotThere's a new way for parents, teachers and others to see if someone they know has been using marijuana. It's a test kit already being used by schools and police departments around the country.

416 Fire's Growth Triggers More EvacuationsFirefighters expect a wildfire burning in southwestern Colorado to reach homes soon, prompting the evacuation of more residents.

Man Sent To Hospital After Nailing His Hand To A RoofIt was a hard day at work for a carpenter in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

2-Year-Old In Amber Alert Found SafeThe Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that the toddler at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

Bus Strikes Man, Drags Him For Nearly 5 BlocksAn RTD bus struck a pedestrian and dragged the victim for nearly five blocks on Thursday afternoon.

Anthony Bourdain, Celebrity Chef, Dead In Apparent Suicide At 61American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

Norwegian Air Already Cutting Back On Flights Between Denver And ParisWeeks after inaugurating non-stop flights between Denver and Paris, Norwegian Air has decided to cut those flights out for nearly half the year.

Social Media Helps Police Track Down Suspected PeeperA suspected peeper in Capitol Hill was arrested Thursday but neighbors, who helped spread information about the man, are still vigilant.

Crocodile Eats Small Dog After 10 Years Of TormentThe dog's owner admitted after the incident that it was "something that had a high probability of happening sometime."