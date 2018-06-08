By Dillon Thomas

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – In less than six hours, hundreds of volunteers transformed a grassy field into Brighton’s newest playground. Thank to KaBoom and the Denver Broncos, the Brighton Boys and Girls Club was given a new playground worth more than $100,000.

“(Friday was) the build day. This is when all the hands get dirt, and we build it in a day,” said Erin Porteous, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

Those involved started the playground Friday morning and completed all work by 1:30 p.m. the same day. The new playground has slides, monkey bars, basketball hoops and other items to climb. Though the physical work was done Friday, the project was first thought of in April. Broncos players visited the location and helped design the playground with the kids who would use it.

“(The kids) liked swirly slides, better than straight,” said Alli Pisching, Executive Director of Community Development for the Denver Broncos. “Something that twirls was important to them.”

The kids were given everything they wanted.

“This is awesome. Kids love new things,” said Courtland Sutton, the Broncos second round draft pick. “I’ve been part of a boys and girls club since I was seven-years-old.”

Sutton said the Boys and Girls Club played a big role in his upbringing, which was why he enjoyed volunteering at the build.

“Whatever team I got drafted to, I really wanted to be involved in the community,” Sutton said.

Sutton was just one of many players who helped build the playground Friday. Others helped carry mulch to the playground, hang signs, and move equipment.

“It is really important for kids to be active,” Sutton said. “I am pretty sure they are going to be excited to see this. And, I am glad to be a part of it.”

Papa Johns donated pizza to volunteers, while local firefighters stopped by to help finish construction.

