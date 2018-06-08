  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Armed Forces Day, Colorado Army National Guard, Katherine Ravithis, Weld County Veterans Memorial Committee
(credit: co.ng.mil)

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Weld County has honored one of the first women to serve in Colorado’s Army National Guard.

The Greeley Tribune reports that the Weld County Veterans Memorial Committee recognized 86-year-old Katherine Ravithis during its Armed Forces Day in May.

Ravithis joined the Colorado Army National Guard in 1972. She is the first woman known to enlist in non-medical and non-clerical service.

She says she couldn’t attend her first training camp because there were no women’s facilities, but she always felt like an equal.

Pioneering Female Colorado National Guard Member Honored

(credit: co.ng.mil)

Ravithis had a 20-year military career that also included time as a communicator in the Army, a member of the Marine Corps Reserves and a member of the California National Guard.

She now lives in Greeley and has traveled across the nation to attend Women’s Army Corps Veterans’ Association Conventions.

A Guard spokesman, Maj. Darin Overstreet, says at least two women — Lts. Joan Wysoski and Joan Sullivan — served before Ravithis as nurses.

