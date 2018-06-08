DENVER (CBS4) – After three weeks OTAs it looks like the Broncos offense is getting along just fine.

That includes former CSU Rams quarterback Nick Stevens and former CU Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay. The college rivals are now teammates.

Stevens tweeted a picture this week of the new teammates.

And the caption on the corresponding tweet is a fun one:

On Thursday Lindsay was asked about his “new BFF.”

“He’s a great dude. And actually we’ve been bonding for a while because we had the East-West Shrine Game together. So, you know, we kind of got familiar with each other. He’s out here working every day,” Lindsay said.

“The past is the past. Now we’re on the same team, we’ve got the same goal — win a Super Bowl.”

The Broncos will have mandatory minicamp next week and then they’ll have a break in late July until training camp starts.