By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver and the Front Range have reached the 90s everyday since Monday and no change is expected through the weekend. Sunny, hot, and almost entirely dry weather will dominate.

High temperatures around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will be in the mid 90s on Friday which is 15 degrees above normal but not hot enough to break the record in Denver which is 98° set in 1985. A lower record on Saturday (95° on June 9, 2012) means it could be tied as we reach back into the mid 90s again. And then our hottest day will come on Sunday with highs in the upper 90s. It should almost certainly be our hottest day since last July and we should be within a degree or two of the record which is 99° set in 2013.

The vast majority of Colorado will also experience dry weather through the weekend including the high country where there is just a 10% chance for a late day thunderstorms on Friday and then near 0% storm chances on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be mainly in the 70s in the mountains.

Meanwhile, the far Eastern Plains could see a thunderstorm or two that turn strong or severe very late in the day (mainly after 5pm) on Friday and Saturday. These areas are officially under a “marginal” threat for severe weather.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.