LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado baker at the center of the debate over a gay wedding cake says he will once again start baking wedding cakes.

Jack Phillips refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple in 2012 citing his religious beliefs.

The case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, and on Monday the high court ruled 7-2 that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission was biased against Phillips’ religious beliefs when they said he was wrong not to make the cake.

With the high court ruling in his favor, CBS4 asked Phillips at Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood on Friday morning if he would now bake a cake for a gay couple.

“It’s a hypothetical,” Phillips said. “The courts vindicated me so I don’t want to give you an answer to that, I don’t know.”

“Do you think you might put up some sign?” CBS4’s Tori Mason asked Phillips. “How you would deal with (a gay couple’s request for a cake)?”

“No, gay couples come in — I welcome them. The message of the cake doesn’t change, my faith hasn’t changed, my beliefs haven’t changed.”

Phillips again reiterated he also does not make Halloween cakes or anti-American cakes. He says it’s the message of the cakes, not the person ordering it.

RELATED: Same-Sex Couple In Wedding Cake Case Feels ‘Shock, Disappointment’

Phillips also said he did not mean to cause that couple who lost the challenge — Dave Mullins and Charlie Craig — any pain.

