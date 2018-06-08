DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Hot and windy weather is expected in southwestern Colorado as crews try to contain a wildfire that prompted evacuations of more than 1,000 homes.

Authorities said Friday the 416 Fire north of Durango had grown to about 7,040 acres.

No homes have burned but fire managers have said the flames could reach the small town of Hermosa Friday. Residents of about 500 Hermosa homes have been told to evacuate.

The fire started June 1 about 10 miles from Durango. The cause hasn’t been determined.

The blaze was 10 percent contained on Friday, and full containment isn’t expected until June 30. Nearly 700 firefighters are on scene.

Durango is near the center of an extreme drought in the Southwestern U.S.

