SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Snowmass Village in the Aspen area are out with a warning about moose. They say at least two cows and their offspring have been spotted roaming through the village.

Police recently posted an alert on Facebook with a reminder that people should give moose lots of space.

They also want to make sure people keep their dogs on leashes because moose see them as predators.