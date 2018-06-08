  • CBS4On Air

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – He’s seen the organization triple in size, but the leader of the Food Bank for the Rockies stepped away from the organization that provides 100,000 meals each day.

“This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me,” said Kevin Seggelke who is retiring from being the CEO.

Seggelke became CEO in 2003 when the food bank was only supplying around 12 million pounds of food. This year it’s expected to exceed 60 million pounds.

“Regrettably, I think the biggest change is there’s more food we’re distributing because there’s more folks who are food insecure,” he said about his time leading the largest human service nonprofit in Colorado. “The fact that it’s still growing still tugs at the heart strings.”

CBS4's Jeff Todd interviews Kevin Seggelke

Seggelke has seen Food Bank of the Rockies move into a new facility in 2006, began a mobile pantry program, and helps service 600 pantries around Colorado and Wyoming.

“You’re constantly surrounded by a community of givers. Volunteers, donors of food, donors of funds, your staff,” he said.

A new CEO has not been picked. Seggelke says he is eager to see the food bank continue to thrive and fill the need that keeps food on the table for 500,000 people each year.

“I know they’re going to continue to work tirelessly to make sure everyone who needs a meal gets one and I’ll be watching that,” he said.

LINK: Food Bank of the Rockies

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

 

