(credit: National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center)

By Doug Hoffacker

WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The world’s largest facility to help breed black-footed ferrets is getting a huge boost. The Department of the Interior announced Thursday $3,588,000 in funding was awarded to the National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center. It’s located in Wellington.

three ferrets from nbffcc Ferret Center In Colorado Gets $3.6 Million For Improvements

(credit: National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center)

Black-footed ferrets are an endangered species. For more than a decade, workers there have been working to increase their numbers with special breeding programs spread over 40 acres. Staff told CBS4 the funds will go for pre-conditioning pens, upgrades to air conditioning, other building improvements, plus some new construction.

ferret hotel from nbffcc Ferret Center In Colorado Gets $3.6 Million For Improvements

(credit: National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center)

About two-thirds of the captive black-footed ferrets in the world are housed at the center. Hundreds are released to the wild every year.

More Information: blackfootedferret.org

ferret from nbffcc1 Ferret Center In Colorado Gets $3.6 Million For Improvements

(credit: National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center)

sign from nbffcc Ferret Center In Colorado Gets $3.6 Million For Improvements

(credit: National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center)

baby ferret from nbffcc Ferret Center In Colorado Gets $3.6 Million For Improvements

(credit: National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center)

