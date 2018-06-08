By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’ve been in Colorado for any length of time you’ll likely remember the weather during June 2012.

It was hot and dry statewide with numerous heat records set.

Unfortunately several wildfire records were set as well with major fires such as the High Park Fire and Waldo Canyon Fire.

Denver recorded an average temperature of 75°F in June 2012 which made it the hottest June on record.

The month brought 17 days with a high of 90°F or higher, including six days in the 100s, five of which were in a row!

June 22, 2012 – 102°F

June 23, 2012 – 104°F

June 24, 2012 – 102°F

June 25, 2012 – 105°F (tied all-time record high)

June 26, 2012 – 105°F (tied all-time record high)

It’s hard to say if we will see that type of heat later this month but we are already off to a very hot start.

Since May we’ve had 10 days in Denver with temperatures in the 90s compared with just five days at this point during June 2012.

Denver experienced 73 days with temperatures of 90°F or higher during the entire year of 2012.

Much of Colorado continues to experience drought with extreme to exceptional drought conditions in the southern part of the state.

Drought was also a major problem across Colorado during June 2012.

