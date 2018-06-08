  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:2012 Wildfire Season, Denver Forecast, June Heat Wave, Record Heat, Wildfires

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’ve been in Colorado for any length of time you’ll likely remember the weather during June 2012.

It was hot and dry statewide with numerous heat records set.

denver city skyline Early June Heat Feeling Eerily Similar To Hot & Fiery June 2012

(credit: CBS)

Unfortunately several wildfire records were set as well with major fires such as the High Park Fire and Waldo Canyon Fire.

waldo canyon fire 11 Early June Heat Feeling Eerily Similar To Hot & Fiery June 2012

The Waldo Canyon Fire. (credit: CBS)

high park fire Early June Heat Feeling Eerily Similar To Hot & Fiery June 2012

Behind the lines of the High Park Fire June 21 with the Colorado National Guard (credit: Colorado National Guard)

Denver recorded an average temperature of 75°F in June 2012 which made it the hottest June on record.

The month brought 17 days with a high of 90°F or higher, including six days in the 100s, five of which were in a row!

June 22, 2012 – 102°F
June 23, 2012 – 104°F
June 24, 2012 – 102°F
June 25, 2012 – 105°F (tied all-time record high)
June 26, 2012 – 105°F (tied all-time record high)

It’s hard to say if we will see that type of heat later this month but we are already off to a very hot start.

Since May we’ve had 10 days in Denver with temperatures in the 90s compared with just five days at this point during June 2012.

Denver experienced 73 days with temperatures of 90°F or higher during the entire year of 2012.

90 degree days Early June Heat Feeling Eerily Similar To Hot & Fiery June 2012

Much of Colorado continues to experience drought with extreme to exceptional drought conditions in the southern part of the state.

Drought was also a major problem across Colorado during June 2012.

2012 Early June Heat Feeling Eerily Similar To Hot & Fiery June 2012

2018 Early June Heat Feeling Eerily Similar To Hot & Fiery June 2012

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

