By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A group of volunteers gathered at the Pauline Robinson Branch Library in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood last weekend to plant a rain garden.

raingarden 2 Denver Neighborhood Plants Rain Garden To Help Improve Water Quality

A group of volunteers plant a rain garden in Park Hill. (credit: Denver Public Library)

Also called a stormwater garden, the rain garden plays a big role during a rainstorm by collecting runoff from buildings, parking lots and sidewalks to water the plants.

img 0613 Denver Neighborhood Plants Rain Garden To Help Improve Water Quality

Sandra Gudat sent in a picture of street flooding at 1030 Logan in Denver (credit: Sandra Gudat)

In addition to providing a beautiful landscape the rain garden can help to improve water quality by reducing the amount of polluted runoff that reaches storm drains.

Rain gardens can also prevent local flooding and can even create new wildlife habitats.

drainage ditch sewer grate Denver Neighborhood Plants Rain Garden To Help Improve Water Quality

(credit: CBS)

raingarden 5 Denver Neighborhood Plants Rain Garden To Help Improve Water Quality

(credit: Denver Public Library)

The project was designed by the University of Colorado at Boulder’s Community Engagement, Design and Research Center.

It was planted in partnership with volunteers from the Denver Public Library and the Greater Park Hill Community, Inc..

raingarden 61 Denver Neighborhood Plants Rain Garden To Help Improve Water Quality

(credit: Denver Public Library)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

