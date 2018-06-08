By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A group of volunteers gathered at the Pauline Robinson Branch Library in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood last weekend to plant a rain garden.

Also called a stormwater garden, the rain garden plays a big role during a rainstorm by collecting runoff from buildings, parking lots and sidewalks to water the plants.

In addition to providing a beautiful landscape the rain garden can help to improve water quality by reducing the amount of polluted runoff that reaches storm drains.

Rain gardens can also prevent local flooding and can even create new wildlife habitats.

The project was designed by the University of Colorado at Boulder’s Community Engagement, Design and Research Center.

It was planted in partnership with volunteers from the Denver Public Library and the Greater Park Hill Community, Inc..

