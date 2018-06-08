(CBS4) — Another city has been added to the list of cities competing for the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

Houston has joined Denver and at least six other cities seeking the 2020 Democratic National Convention, with the city council there overwhelmingly backing a resolution that offers logistic services like office space and parking to the Democrats if the city is selected for the event.

CNN reported last month that the Democratic National Committee sent requests for proposals to a host of cities and received responses from eight including Denver.

Denver hosted the Democratic convention in 2008 and 1908. Houston hosted the Republican National Convention in 1988 and the Democrats in 1928.

The group of known cities now in competion with Denver for the convention are: Houston, Atlanta, Milwaukee, New York City, San Francisco, Birmingham and Miami Beach.

So far the Republican National Committee hasn’t announced which cities are in competition for their 2020 convention.

