DENVER (CBS4)– Conservatives are shaping their message this week at one of the largest gatherings outside of Washington, DC. The Western Conservative Summit is happening at the Colorado Convention Center.

Four Republican candidates for Colorado governor have speaking slots at the summit this year, as does Sen. Cory Gardner and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

cory gardner Conservatives Shaping Message At Summit In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Sessions created some controversy in Colorado when he reversed a Pres. Barack Obama policy meant to protect marijuana businesses from federal prosecution. Sessions backed off the issue after Gardner and other Congressional leaders stepped in.

Gardner used his platform on Friday morning to reflect on Republican legislation passed in the last year, like tax reform and regulation cuts. He also spoke on the importance of a more conservative Supreme Court.

cory gardner 2 Conservatives Shaping Message At Summit In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Gardner says conservatism is strong than ever, and because of that, our country is, too.

“Thanks to our fearless heroine at the United Nations, Ambassador Nikki Haley, and the strong leadership of President Trump, global menaces like Kim Jong-un are recognizing strength and are beginning to stand down. After nearly a decade of feeble and failed attempts to make nice with dictators, America is respected again on the world stage,” said Gardner.

The summit continues through Saturday. It is open to the public and tickets range anywhere between $50 and $500.

