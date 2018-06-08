  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clear Creek, Local TV, Water Safety, Water Training, West Metro Fire & Rescue
(credit: CBS)

By Michael Abeyta

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– On a 90-plus degree day, West Metro Firefighters are jumping into Clear Creek.

“We have a department-wide training to familiarize and get everybody re-engaged with water safety and how to rescue people out of water,” explains Engineer/Paramedic Ivan Soto.

water safety 5pkg frame 0 Crews Practice Water Rescue In Rushing Waters Of Clear Creek

(credit: CBS)

That’s because right now conditions on the river are perfect for tragedy.

water safety 5pkg frame 1210 Crews Practice Water Rescue In Rushing Waters Of Clear Creek

(credit: CBS)

“The spring and summertime are a time when people like to be around water and it’s also a time when the levels of water in rivers and creeks goes up with snowmelt so we have an increase in the possibility of someone being dragged off by the currents,” said Soto.

water safety 5pkg frame 392 Crews Practice Water Rescue In Rushing Waters Of Clear Creek

Ivan Soto (credit: CBS)

Even if the water seems safe, firefighters point out often times it is what is underneath the surface that can hurt you.

water safety 5pkg frame 180 Crews Practice Water Rescue In Rushing Waters Of Clear Creek

(credit: CBS)

“You could have your foot being trapped in the rocks, you could have barbed wire underneath the water that will trap you and obviously cause severe bodily damage or cause you to be entangled and not able to get out. The current as slow as it may seem a lot of times is very deceptive as it can show a slow current on the top but a faster current in other levels of the water.”

water safety 5pkg frame 1883 Crews Practice Water Rescue In Rushing Waters Of Clear Creek

(credit: CBS)

Soto says that if you really must get into the water, find a place deemed safe and cleared of rocks and debris. Also help yourself out by wearing the right gear.

water safety 5pkg frame 1797 Crews Practice Water Rescue In Rushing Waters Of Clear Creek

(credit: CBS)

“Wearing a personal floatation device that is coast guard rated, if you will, is really one of the best things anybody can do.”

water safety 5pkg frame 663 Crews Practice Water Rescue In Rushing Waters Of Clear Creek

(credit: CBS)

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s