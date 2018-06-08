Smoke from the Burro Fire (credit: San Juan National Forest)

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Burro Fire is burning in Montezuma County on Forest Service land near Cortez.

The fire is burning downhill towards Bear Creek in timber and heavy fuels.

🔥#BurroFire🔥Trail 607 & FS Road 436 are both closed at Highway 145. Smoke jumpers on the ground. One hand crew on scene and one helicopter working the fire. 2 engines en route. 2 hand crews and an extra helicopter ordered. No structures threatened. Campers are being evacuated https://t.co/iWyc4LEzhy — SanJuanNF (@SanJuanNF) June 9, 2018

Trail 607 and Forest Service Road 436 are closed at Highway 145.

Campers are being evacuated. The fire has burned 40 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

