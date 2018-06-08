  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Burro Fire, Cortez, Local TV, Montezuma County, Wildfires
Smoke from the Burro Fire (credit: San Juan National Forest)

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Burro Fire is burning in Montezuma County on Forest Service land near Cortez.

The fire is burning downhill towards Bear Creek in timber and heavy fuels.

Trail 607 and Forest Service Road 436 are closed at Highway 145.

Campers are being evacuated. The fire has burned 40 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

burro fire Burro Fire Burns In Drought Plagued Southwestern Colorado

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

