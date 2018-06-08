BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – After nearly five years of being closed off, visitors can finally walk on a short trail that gets you close to Boulder Falls again.

The trail entrance located along on Highway 119 in Boulder Canyon has been closed off since the destructive floods of 2013.

The trail is 200 yards long. Since the flooding, crews with Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks have stabilized the slopes on the side of the trail and widened it.

The restoration work cost more than $1 million.

A complex weather pattern in September 2013 produced torrential rain along the Front Range of Colorado, unleashing deadly flash floods in and near the foothills. It lead to a major river flood event for creeks like Boulder Creek, which runs through Boulder Canyon, and the majority of the South Platte River valley of northeast Colorado. Entire towns were cut off from the outside world for days, and many people needed to be rescued by helicopter. Hundreds of miles of state highways were damaged or destroyed, as well as numerous hiking trails and homes.