DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– The 416 Fire, fueled by hot temperatures and dry conditions, continues to grow in Southwestern Colorado.

Authorities said Friday the 416 Fire north of Durango had grown to more than 7,100 acres.

fire 416 Fire Continues To Grow In Southwestern Colorado

(credit: CBS)

The fire jumped Hermosa Creek, west of the campground, on Friday.

A total of 1,600 homes have been evacuated, another 1,300 are on pre-evacuation status. Residents of about 500 Hermosa homes have been told to evacuate.

The fire started June 1 about 10 miles north of Durango. The cause hasn’t been determined.

The blaze was 10 percent contained on Friday, and full containment isn’t expected until June 30. Nearly 700 firefighters are on scene.

416 fire hermosa gulch from jerry mcbride copy 416 Fire Continues To Grow In Southwestern Colorado

(credit: Jerry McBride)

Durango is near the center of an extreme drought in the Southwestern U.S.

LINK: 416 Fire

Not far from the 416 Fire in Southwestern Colorado, the Burro Fire started burning in Montezuma County on Forest Service land near Cortez.

Smoke from the Burro Fire can be seen near the smoke from the 416 Fire in a picture taken Friday night from the US Forest Service.

burro 416 fire 416 Fire Continues To Grow In Southwestern Colorado

Smoke from the Burro Fire on the left and the 416 Fire on the right (credit: USFS)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

