Filed Under:Hyun Kim, Interstate 25, Local TV, Michael Andre Hancock, Uber
Michael Andre Hancock (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver Uber driver who is charged with shooting and killing a passenger on Interstate 25 last week now faces a murder charge.

uber driver michael hancock Denver Uber Driver Now Faces 1st Degree Murder Charge

The Denver District Attorney’s office announced that Michael Hancock is being charged with first degree murder.

(CBS)

Hancock has been in the Denver Jail since June 1 when the murder took place. He told officers the passenger, 45-year-old Hyun Kim, attacked him, so Hancock fired his gun.

The car crashed on the ramp from southbound University Boulevard to I-25 early in the morning and the southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for several hours as investigators studied the crime scene.

Police said a total of 10 shots were fired.

