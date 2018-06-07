DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver Uber driver who is charged with shooting and killing a passenger on Interstate 25 last week now faces a murder charge.

The Denver District Attorney’s office announced that Michael Hancock is being charged with first degree murder.

Hancock has been in the Denver Jail since June 1 when the murder took place. He told officers the passenger, 45-year-old Hyun Kim, attacked him, so Hancock fired his gun.

The car crashed on the ramp from southbound University Boulevard to I-25 early in the morning and the southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for several hours as investigators studied the crime scene.

Police said a total of 10 shots were fired.