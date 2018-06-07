  • CBS4On Air

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– An RTD bus struck a pedestrian and dragged the victim for nearly five blocks on Thursday afternoon.

It happened about 3 p.m. on Littleton Boulevard near Windermere. The victim has been identified as a man in his 30s.

Copter4 flew over the RTD bus crash (credit: CBS)

Police say the bus driver apparently had no idea he hit someone until another driver swerved in front of the bus to get it to stop.

credit: CBS)

Investigators say they are looking at surveillance video and interviewing witnesses to determine what happened.

credit: CBS)

Littleton Boulevard was closed during the investigation and cleanup.

credit: CBS)

