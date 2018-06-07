LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– An RTD bus struck a pedestrian and dragged the victim for nearly five blocks on Thursday afternoon.

It happened about 3 p.m. on Littleton Boulevard near Windermere. The victim has been identified as a man in his 30s.

Police say the bus driver apparently had no idea he hit someone until another driver swerved in front of the bus to get it to stop.

Investigators say they are looking at surveillance video and interviewing witnesses to determine what happened.

Littleton Boulevard was closed during the investigation and cleanup.