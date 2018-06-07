  • CBS4On Air

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– A suspected peeper in Capitol Hill was arrested Thursday but neighbors, who helped spread information about the man, are still vigilant.

“He was just staring at me and it kind of took me by surprise,” said Taylor about an interaction with the suspect. “I turned around and he’s in the window between our apartment and our neighbor’s house. So I go and lock the back door.”

The suspect has been terrorizing the Capitol Hill neighborhood all week, but Denver police said Thursday they haven’t had many reports.

The opposite was playing out on Nextdoor.com where dozens of comments were being shared of similar encounters.

“I came across this post of this creepy guy, right around my neighborhood, being inappropriate, exposing himself, following women home,” said Meg. “This is my first time seeing this level of kind of banding together on Nextdoor which I think is awesome.”

“I was like, this is the exact guy who was at our house peeping in our windows,” Taylor said about identifying the suspect to police. “While we were there making our statement, (police) had gotten seven more calls about this guy who was looking in windows.”

“If he wasn’t caught I think I’d still be freaking out,” she said.

Denver police weren’t ready to release any information on the suspect, how many cases he’s linked to, or what charges he faces Thursday afternoon. Unreported cases can still be reported to police.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

