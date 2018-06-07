ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (CBS4) – The Coast Guard has suspended their search along the coast of Oregon for a 17-year-old boy from Fort Collins who was boogie boarding when a wave knocked him off his board.

They have recovered the body of his 50-year-old father, who went in after him.

Samuel Allen was at Rockaway Beach on Wednesday with his father Robert Joseph Allen and other family members when the accident happened.

The Coast Guard brought in a helicopter to to search for the pair and located only Robert’s body.

Locals said the surf was very rough on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard resumed the search Thursday morning but called it off after a few hours.