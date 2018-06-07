LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Officers from the Louisville Police Department were involved in a shooting on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the Village Square Shopping Center in the 500 block of East South Boulder Road in Louisville about 5:26 p.m. on reports of a suspicious vehicle in a possible narcotics violation.

As officers made contact, an altercation took place and shots were fired.

The officers involved were not injured and the suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Louisville Chief of Police said that this is the first officer-involved shooting in the history of the town.

The Boulder County Investigation Team is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The names of the officers are not being released. The name of the suspect has not been released.