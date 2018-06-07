BREAKING NEWSAmber Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Last Seen In Thornton
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Louisville Police Department, Officer-Involved Shooting, Village Square Shopping Center
(credit: CBS)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Officers from the Louisville Police Department were involved in a shooting on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the Village Square Shopping Center in the 500 block of East South Boulder Road in Louisville about 5:26 p.m. on reports of a suspicious vehicle in a possible narcotics violation.

louisville shooting from sarles2 copy Officer Involved Shooting In Louisville Is First Ever For Town

(credit: CBS)

As officers made contact, an altercation took place and shots were fired.

The officers involved were not injured and the suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

louisville shooting from sarles1 copy Officer Involved Shooting In Louisville Is First Ever For Town

(credit: CBS)

The Louisville Chief of Police said that this is the first officer-involved shooting in the history of the town.

The Boulder County Investigation Team is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The names of the officers are not being released. The name of the suspect has not been released.

louisville shooting from sarles3 copy Officer Involved Shooting In Louisville Is First Ever For Town

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s