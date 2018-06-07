Menu
More 90 Degree Heat Ahead
Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.
Colorado Dad Drowns, Search For Along Oregon Coast For Son Called Off
The Coast Guard has suspended their search along the coast of Oregon for a 17-year-old boy from Fort Collins who was boogie boarding when a wave knocked him off his board.
Latest Forecast: Our Streak Of 90s Continues!
After record heat on Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll move out of record territory Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. A few late day thunderstorms are also possible mainly east of the Front Range.
USFS: Lightning Sparks Fire Near Idaho Springs
Firefighters say lightning caused a fire to start near Idaho Springs in Clear Creek County.
'Good Firewood For A While': Probable Microbust Uproots Tree Onto Home
A possible microburst in a Thornton neighborhood will have one couple cleaning up for weeks.
Latest Broncos
LOOK: Jake Butt Makes Eye-Popping One-Handed Grab During OTAs
A non-factor in his 2017 rookie campaign as he recovered from ACL surgery, Jake Butt is standing out among the stars of OTAs.
Broncos Shane Ray To Undergo 4th Surgery On Left Wrist
Shane Ray will undergo a fourth surgery on his left wrist. Ray, who injured his wrist on the first day of training camp last year, will have the surgery to correct complications from the initial surgery.
Avalanche Re-Signs Bourque To One-Year Deal
Gabriel Bourque will stick with the Avs next season. He signed a one-year deal to remain with the team, the organization announced Wednesday.
Thanks To Warriors Game 3 Win, America Gets Free Tacos
As part of the "Steal a game, steal a taco" promotion, fans can get a free Doritos Loco taco on Wednesday, June 13th.
Bottom Of Rockies' Order Comes Up Big In 6-3 Win Over Reds
Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer, and Gerardo Parra and Tony Wolters each drove in a pair of runs Wednesday night as the bottom of Colorado's batting order powered the Rockies to a 6-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Rolison On Inappropriate Tweet: 'It Was Immature Of Me... Not Who I Am'
The Colorado Rockies' 1st round draft pick has commented about the recent criticism he's received for an insensitive tweet he posted about President Barack Obama. Matt Yurus reports.
CBSN
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
June 7, 2018 at 1:19 pm
