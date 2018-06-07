  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We tied records with an official high of 95° in Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday. The record for Thursday (June 7) is 98° set in 2006. That record seems safe as temperatures should not climb any higher than then lower 90s. That’s still more than 10 degrees above normal for early June.

Thursday will also be a mainly dry day across Colorado with a few exceptions. The mountains and the the Front Range have a 10% chance for a late day thunderstorm. On the Eastern Plains the chance is a bit higher after about 5 p.m. And if storms manage to develop on the far plains (east of Limon and Fort Morgan), they could be strong or severe with large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes. These areas are officially under a “marginal” threat for severe weather.

Friday should be dry statewide with mid 90s in the metro area. Much of the same is expected for the weekend with a perhaps a late day stray storm on Saturday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

