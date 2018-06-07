  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception of Denver, Julia Greeley, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– On Thursday, the 100th anniversary of Julia Greeley’s death, the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception is holding a mass to honor her life.

Greeley was a freed slave and a worker for the Colorado territory’s first governor.

saints tomb 5pkg transfer frame 990 Special Mass To Honor Life Of Julia Greeley

(credit: David Uebbing)

She was from Missouri and made her way to Denver in the late 1800s. She was known as the “Angel of Charity” for bringing food and clothes to the poor.

The Catholic church just moved her remains to the Cathedral.

Denver firefighters will provide a special honor guard at the mass which begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

