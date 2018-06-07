DENVER (CBS4)– On Thursday, the 100th anniversary of Julia Greeley’s death, the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception is holding a mass to honor her life.

Greeley was a freed slave and a worker for the Colorado territory’s first governor.

She was from Missouri and made her way to Denver in the late 1800s. She was known as the “Angel of Charity” for bringing food and clothes to the poor.

The Catholic church just moved her remains to the Cathedral.

Denver firefighters will provide a special honor guard at the mass which begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.