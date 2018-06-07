  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Workforce Development Council, Cross Purpose, Job Training, Local TV

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– For many families living in Denver, it can be tough to make ends meet. For those living in poverty, it is nearly impossible to get ahead.

Cross Purpose, a Denver nonprofit, is trying to change that.

cross purpose job training 10pkg frame 2093 Program Helps Develop Careers For Unemployed, Underemployed

(credit: Cross Purpose)

Cross Purpose Director Cordelia Randall says they go beyond what a typical workforce agency can do.

“The goal of the program is so people can have careers,” Randall said.

cross purpose job training 10pkg frame 1269 Program Helps Develop Careers For Unemployed, Underemployed

(credit: Cross Purpose)

It is a six-month career and community development program for unemployed or underemployed adults looking to become self-sufficient.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Katalina Garcia is one of those people.

cross purpose job training 10pkg frame 0 Program Helps Develop Careers For Unemployed, Underemployed

(credit: Katalina Garcia)

After losing her mother suddenly to a heart attack, Garcia turned her focus on caring for her siblings and took a job that paid the bills.

“Honestly, I always thought I was just going to work several jobs at a time… that really didn’t speak to me,” she said.

cross purpose job training 10pkg frame 1675 Program Helps Develop Careers For Unemployed, Underemployed

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt interviews Katalina Garcia (credit: CBS)

Then she found Cross Purpose.

It starts with a closer look at an individual’s strengths and interests; from there they develop the skills needed to land a high paying job, over $15 an hour in a growing profession.

cross purpose job training 10pkg frame 1823 Program Helps Develop Careers For Unemployed, Underemployed

(credit: Katalina Garcia)

“Careers that they can get training on in a short pathway under six months or no more than say six months because we know that a lot of times they don’t have the funds to put into it nor do they have the time,“ Randall said.

When Katalina graduated in 2016, she joined the Denver Chamber of Commerce and now works for the Colorado Workforce Development Council where she’s learning website development and coding.

cross purpose job training 10pkg frame 2030 Program Helps Develop Careers For Unemployed, Underemployed

Katalina Garcia (credit: CBS)

“I actually look forward to going to work. I get to go to work,” she said.

While she’s focused on the future she knows, her past will always be with her and her mother will always be on her mind.

cross purpose job training 10pkg frame 999 Program Helps Develop Careers For Unemployed, Underemployed

(credit: Cross Purpose)

“I think she’s proud, I hope she’s proud, she better be proud,” she said with a laugh.

The best part, the program pays individuals to stick with it and go to school. Since it started in 2012, the organization has helped more than 250 people and nearly 93 percent are still employed.

cross purpose job training 10pkg frame 720 Program Helps Develop Careers For Unemployed, Underemployed

(credit: Cross Purpose)

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s