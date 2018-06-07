Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – CountryTime Lemonade will buy permits and pay fines for kids who want to set up lemonade stands.
Denver police shut down a lemonade stand in Stapleton last month, put on by a group of brothers over a permitting issue.
You need a permit to operate a lemonade stand in Denver similar to hot dog, peanut and sunflower seed vendors outside Coors Field. A permit in the City and County of Denver runs $125 for a one-day operation.
On Thursday, the lemonade company announced a new program that will pay for the permits or fines.
