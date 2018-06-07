Filed Under:Controlled Substances Act, Cory Gardner, Elizabeth Warren, Local TV, Marijuana Legalization, States Rights

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Two U.S. senators — Colorado Republican Cory Gardner and Massachussetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren — are teaming up on the marijuana front. They want to make sure the federal government does not interfere with states’ rights.

gettyimages 969177270 Gardner, Warren Want To Help Marijuana Businesses In Legal States

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Cory Gardner on Thursday (credit: Sarah Silbiger/CQ Roll Call)

The two lawmakers made it clear in a news conference on Thursday they are not out to legalize pot nationwide. Under a bill they introduced, federal law will still apply in states that have not legalized marijuana but, states that have, like Colorado, would now be exempt from the federal Controlled Substances Act which criminalizes pot.

There are some exceptions. Marijuana businesses still couldn’t employ anyone under age 18 and couldn’t distrubute marijuana at places like rest areas and truck stops, which are hubs for traffickers.

Gardner says the bill will protect public safety by giving legitimate marijuana businesses acccess to banking. He says the conflict between state and federal law has created a public hypocricy.

“The city of Denver, the state of Colorado can collect taxes, Massachusetts businesses can collect taxes, they can take it to bank. But if you’re in the business, if you work for the business you can’t get a bank loan or set up a bank account because of the concern over the conflict between the state and federal law. We need to fix this public hypocrisy,” he said.

gettyimages 969177288 Gardner, Warren Want To Help Marijuana Businesses In Legal States

(credit: Sarah Silbiger/CQ Roll Call)

“We’re trying to respect the voters of our states that said this is how we want do business around marijuana here in Massachusetts, here in Colorado. And we just want the federal government to get out of way and let them do it,” Warren said.

The lawmakers say the bill would also pave the way for more marijuana-related research in states that have legalized pot. They have wide bipartisan support for the bill and Gardner says President Donald Trump is also on board.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s