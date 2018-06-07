  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4)– After watching horrific video of an attack on a bartender in an Eagle bar last July, a jury found the attacker guilty of attempted first-degree murder on Wednesday. Jurors deliberated for four hours before reaching the verdict.

Dita Richterova was the only one working in Eagle’s Brush Creek Saloon when she was attacked.

bartender attacked 5pkg frame 337 Bartender Attacker Found Guilty Of Attempted 1st Degree Murder

(credit: Eagle County DA)

The security video shows her being beaten by Pedro Gonzalez, 34, the only patron in the bar at closing time, according to the district attorney.

Video of the attack released to CBS4 shows that the attack goes on for more than two minutes. The video is troubling to watch.

bartender attacked 5pkg frame 216 Bartender Attacker Found Guilty Of Attempted 1st Degree Murder

(credit: CBS)

“She was fighting for her life,” Eagle County Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCollum told CBS4 on Thursday.

bartender attacked 5pkg frame 391 Bartender Attacker Found Guilty Of Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Eagle County Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCollum (credit: CBS)

Gonzalez claimed to not remember the entire attack and said he was drunk at the time.

bartender attacked 5pkg frame 1582 Bartender Attacker Found Guilty Of Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Pedro Gonzalez (credit: Eagle County DA)

The judge could sentence him to a maximum of 48 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for next month.

bartender attacked 5pkg frame 247 Bartender Attacker Found Guilty Of Attempted 1st Degree Murder

(credit: Eagle County DA)

In the year since the attack, the community rallied together to raise more than $20,000 on a Go Fund Me page for the victim as she recovered from her injuries.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

