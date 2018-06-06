DENVER (CBS4) – Twenty World War II veterans were honored in Denver on Wednesday during a D-Day ceremony.

They came together at the LCW Post 1 near Interstate 25 and Yale Avenue — which is regarded as the oldest American Legion post in Colorado.

Organizers held a “5 Hat Ceremony” honoring all service branches along with a French-themed lunch.

More than 130,000 soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy, France 74 years ago this week. It is one the greatest amphibious and air invasion ever attempted in wartime.

D-Day, June 6, 1944, marked the start of French liberation from Nazi tyranny.