  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Legion, D-day, France, LCW Post 1, Local TV, Normandy, World War II
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Twenty World War II veterans were honored in Denver on Wednesday during a D-Day ceremony.

d day ceremony eb raw 01 concatenated 133833 frame 9600 Colorado WWII Veterans Honored At D Day Remembrance Ceremony

(credit: CBS)

They came together at the LCW Post 1 near Interstate 25 and Yale Avenue — which is regarded as the oldest American Legion post in Colorado.

d day ceremony eb raw 01 concatenated 133833 frame 10140 Colorado WWII Veterans Honored At D Day Remembrance Ceremony

(credit: CBS)

Organizers held a “5 Hat Ceremony” honoring all service branches along with a French-themed lunch.

More than 130,000 soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy, France 74 years ago this week. It is one the greatest amphibious and air invasion ever attempted in wartime.

gettyimages 154416528 Colorado WWII Veterans Honored At D Day Remembrance Ceremony

Operation Overlord (The Normandy Landings): D-Day 6 June 1944, The British 2nd Army: second-wave troops of 9th Canadian Infantry Brigade, probably Highland Light Infantry of Canada, disembarking with bicycles from LCI(L)s (Landing Craft Infantry Large) onto ‘Nan White’ Beach, JUNO Area at Bernieres-sur-Mer, shortly before midday on 6 June 1944. (Photo by Canadian Official Photographer/ IWM via Getty Images)

D-Day, June 6, 1944, marked the start of French liberation from Nazi tyranny.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s