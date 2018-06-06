BREAKING NEWSBear tramples on tent with family inside, father suffers injuries
Deadly Shooting, Hyun Kim, Interstate 25, Kilisha Venable-Beasley, Michael Andre Hancock, Uber, Uber Driver Kills Passenger
Michael Andre Hancock (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Days after an Uber driver was arrested and charged with first degree murder, his sister took to social media to defend him.

uber driver michael hancock Sister Defends Uber Driver Held On Suspicion Of Killing Passenger

Michael Andre Hancock (credit: CBS)

Police say Michael Andre Hancock, 29, shot and killed a passenger, 45-year-old Hyun Kim, early Friday morning. Hancock’s car crashed on Interstate 25 near University Boulevard.

uber shooting 2 Sister Defends Uber Driver Held On Suspicion Of Killing Passenger

(CBS)

Two days after his arrest, Hancock’s sister posted to her Facebook page saying he was a community leader in Aurora and Denver. Kilisha Venable-Beasley says he held two jobs, while going to school and working on his own business.

Venable-Beasely went on to say Hancock was attacked by Kim and fired 10 shots in fear for his life.

“There appears to be a conflict between an Uber driver and his passenger,” said Sonny Jackon, a Denver Police spokesman.

Police have not released any more details about the investigation. Hancock was placed on a no bond hold on Saturday.

