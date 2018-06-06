DENVER (CBS4) – Days after an Uber driver was arrested and charged with first degree murder, his sister took to social media to defend him.

Police say Michael Andre Hancock, 29, shot and killed a passenger, 45-year-old Hyun Kim, early Friday morning. Hancock’s car crashed on Interstate 25 near University Boulevard.

Two days after his arrest, Hancock’s sister posted to her Facebook page saying he was a community leader in Aurora and Denver. Kilisha Venable-Beasley says he held two jobs, while going to school and working on his own business.

Venable-Beasely went on to say Hancock was attacked by Kim and fired 10 shots in fear for his life.

“There appears to be a conflict between an Uber driver and his passenger,” said Sonny Jackon, a Denver Police spokesman.

Police have not released any more details about the investigation. Hancock was placed on a no bond hold on Saturday.

