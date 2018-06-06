CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Two of Colorado’s worst traffic bottlenecks should get some relief thanks to $90 million in federal grants.

The money is coming from the Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that a total of $65 million will go toward the Interstate 25 South Gap project. That will widen I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock. The overall cost of the project is $350 million and construction is slated to begin in a few months.

The other $25 million will pay for a shoulder express lane on westbound Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County. It will be located between Empire Junction and the Veterans Memorial Tunnels and the overall cost of that project is $80 million.