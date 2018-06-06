DENVER (CBS4)– An environmental group is hoping to change the way people who eat out in Denver take home their leftovers.

The Environment Colorado group launched its “Wildlife Over Waste” campaign on Wednesday.

The group says Coloradans throw out more than 1 million foam takeout and to-go containers every day and that’s polluting the environment unnecessarily when other options are available.

Locally-owned restaurants like Steuban’s are making the move toward environmentally-friendly takeout containers.

“Steuban’s believes the environment is important and that we do not need to pollute our river systems and our waterways for any amount of time, for something that you might use for five minutes,” said Reid Hellman with Steuban’s Restaurants.

The restaurant has already made moves with its on location service by providing customers with reuseable metal straws.

Environment Colorado will be canvassing neighborhoods in Denver, asking people to support a statewide ban of the foam materials.