  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All-day breakfast lovers, say goodbye to IHOP.

The restaurant posted a tweet suggesting it is changing its name to IHOB.

So the International House of Pancakes will become the International House of…something.

The change is supposed to take place on Monday, but IHOP is being coy about what the “B” stands for.

The company’s executive director of communications only said they are “serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that.”