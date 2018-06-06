DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies’ 1st round draft pick has commented about the recent criticism he’s received for an insensitive tweet he posted about President Barack Obama.

The tweet in question was posted in 2012 on the night Obama was re-elected.

On Monday, Rolison, a sophomore left-handed pitcher from Ole Miss, was drafted by the Rockies. It was then when people started digging through his social media past and found the tweet, which Rolison quickly deleted.

“It was in 2012. It was a stupid tweet and immature of me, and I had no idea what I was talking about,” said Ryan Rolison. “Immature of me to post something like that and people who know me, know that’s not who I am, and I think the Colorado Rockies know that’s not who I am.”

Rockies’ General Manager Jeff Bridich also commented on the situation.

“We do a lot of research on players we have interest in,” said Jeff Bridich. “If there was some sort of pattern of behavior we’d be talking about a whole different topic. In this world we live in, this Twitter-verse and with all this social media, these sorts of things will happen. Especially when it’s available to individuals who aren’t adults or thinking like adults… We know Ryan is a good person. It’s an opportunity to learn a lesson and move on to baseball.”