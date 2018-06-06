SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A road rage incident shut down a busy Sacramento road as a man rammed a vehicle multiple times, jumped on it, and tore off parts.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at 10th and X streets. The driver can be seen on video ramming his SUV into another SUV and eventually pushing it into the roadway.

(Viewer discretion advised: There is some explicit language in the video)

The incident went on for more than 12 minutes.

“It felt unreal; it’s like something out of a movie,” said Nikki Guinn, a witness.

Guinn lives across from the intersection and captured the incident on camera after hearing commotion outside.

“THIS IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE!!!” she wrote on Facebook.

“He backs up but doesn’t attempt to hit anyone else. He’s really just focused on the blue CR-V,” Guinn said.

At some point the driver of the CR-V got out of the vehicle.

The suspect continued ramming the Honda then jumped on top and began hitting the CR-V with his hands and feet.

“There definitely seemed to be a disconnect because he wasn’t communicating to anybody,” Guinn added.

A splintered power pole and debris scattered on the ground marked the aftermath of the incident. But there was another incident, on Business 80, that the man was allegedly involved in.

“The initial call was that someone was behind a driver and upset for some reason after a disturbance on the freeway,” said Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department.

The suspect ended up on 5th and X streets, where police say he rammed the car he was allegedly following on Business 80. From there, officers say the suspect became fixated on the Honda CR-V.

Police aren’t identifying the suspect yet.

“This person was in a crisis obviously,” Chandler said.

Police stood back, waiting for the clearly agitated suspect to calm down.

“They were unable to get him to cooperate or speak to them,” Chandler added.

The video shows the suspect eventually falling from the top of the CR-V, and officers quickly moving in to detain him.

Officers say they were waiting for the suspect to be medically cleared from the hospital before he’s booked into the Sacramento County Jail on charges of vandalism and felony assault.